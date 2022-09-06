14-year-old boy shot in the head in DC's Shaw neighborhood: police

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the head Monday night in northwest D.C.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. A woman was also shot in the shoulder but refused medical treatment.

Police say they are looking for a dark-colored sedan – possibly a Camry or Maxima - with dark tints and D.C. plates.

The investigation is continuing at this time.