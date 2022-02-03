13-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for robbery spree in Prince George's County

Two juveniles from Prince George’s County have been charged in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place in the county on Wednesday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, a 13-year-old male is charged in connection with five armed robberies. And a 17-year-old male is charged with two of those robberies.

Police say in just over two hours on Wednesday, a total of five citizen armed robberies were reported.

Based on initial reports, authorities believe all of them connected. In each case, callers reported the suspects were driving a black Toyota Camry. No victims were injured during the robberies.

The juvenile's alleged robbing spree started on the 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights at around 11:20 a.m. and ended on the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights just after 1:30 p.m.

Shortly after the last robbery, patrol officers observed the suspect vehicle on Marlboro Pike. After a brief pursuit, which ended on Suitland Parkway at Sheridan Street in Southeast, Washington D.C., the suspects were arrested after bailing out of their car.

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Police say two pellet pistols were recovered at the scene of the bailout.

The 13-year-old suspect was also arrested by PGPD on November 15, 2021, on Marlboro Pike and charged with a gun offense.

Both suspects are charged as juveniles in connection with the armed robberies on Wednesday and remain in custody in Washington D.C.