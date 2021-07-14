13 injured in bus crash in DC, officials say

DC first responders are at the scene of a bus crash where 13 people were injured, according to officials.

WMATA says a Green Line Metrobus shuttle was headed from Fort Totten to Prince George’s Plaza when it struck a retaining wall at First Street and Riggs Rd NE around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Of the 13 patients, two are critical, three had serious injuries and eight were determined to have not serious, non-life-threatening injuries. One person refused transport to the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Check back for updates.