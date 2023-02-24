12-year-old Woodbridge girl arrested, charged for making threats toward school on Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old Woodbridge girl was arrested and charged Thursday after police say she made threats toward a Prince William County middle school on Snapchat.

Police were contacted Wednesday to investigate possible threats of violence made toward Lake Ridge Middle School after a student told family members they received a message on the social media platform.

The School Resource Officer identified the sender of the messages as a 12-year-old student of another school.

Investigators determined the threat to the school was not credible.

The girl is charged with threats of death or bodily injury and is being held at the juvenile detention center.

No injuries were reported.