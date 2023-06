Authorities in Fairfax County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nelcy Gomez-Rivera was last seen June 17 around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of Commons Drive in Annandale.

Nelcy is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 703-691-2131.