Skeletal remains found in NW DC identified as 25-year-old homicide victim

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The Brief Human skeletal remains found behind a building on Georgia Avenue Northwest in May 2026 have been identified as 25-year-old Jahari Garrett. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, although the exact cause of death remains undetermined. D.C. police are actively investigating the case and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.



D.C. police have identified human skeletal remains discovered in Northwest earlier this year and are officially investigating the case as a homicide.

What Happened:

On May 15, 2026, Third District officers responded to the rear of the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of human skeletal remains. Officers arrived to find the remains in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Investigation:

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination. While the exact cause of death was ruled undetermined, the medical examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide.

Authorities have since identified the victim as 25-year-old Jahari Garrett, a resident of Northwest D.C.

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating Garrett's death. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.