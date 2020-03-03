12-year-old-boy missing from District, police say last seen Monday in Northeast

Authorities are searching for a missing boy from the District.

Terrell Clark (DC Police)

Police say 12-year-old Terrell Clark was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, on Monday, March 2.

He is described by police as a black male, 4-feet-11-inches tall, 110 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt and tan pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.