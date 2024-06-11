12 Hawaiian spots in the DC area to try for National Hawaiian Foods Week
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate established National Hawaiian Foods Week in 2016 as the week of June 12. Here are some of the best Hawaiian restaurants to try in the DMV.
Hawaiian restaurants in Maryland
Poke Dojo
7110 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814
Maui Wowi DC
Based in Bethesda, they cater Hawaiian coffees and smoothies to areas all across the DMV!
Poki DC
Has locations across the DMV!
Poke Bros
Has locations in Maryland and Virginia!
Dog Haus Biergarten
Dog Haus celebrates Hawaiian Foods Week through two limited-time menu items the week of June 9-15.
Hawaiian restaurants in DC
Abunai
1920 L Street NW Suite 120
Washington, DC 20036
Blowfish Poke & Grill
670 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Tiki Taco
2010 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Tiki TNT
1130 Maine Ave SW,
Washington, DC 20024
Hawaiian restaurants in Virginia
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Has locations across Virginia!
Capital Musubi
14385 Newbrook Dr Ste 201
Chantilly, VA 20151
Lei’d Hawaiian Poke
8032 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
HawaU
9089 Liberia Ave.
Manassas, VA 20110