12 Hawaiian spots in the DC area to try for National Hawaiian Foods Week

The U.S. Senate established National Hawaiian Foods Week in 2016 as the week of June 12. Here are some of the best Hawaiian restaurants to try in the DMV.

Hawaiian restaurants in Maryland

Poke Dojo

7110 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Maui Wowi DC

Based in Bethesda, they cater Hawaiian coffees and smoothies to areas all across the DMV!

Poki DC

Has locations across the DMV!

Poke Bros

Has locations in Maryland and Virginia!

Dog Haus Biergarten

Dog Haus celebrates Hawaiian Foods Week through two limited-time menu items the week of June 9-15.

Hawaiian restaurants in DC

Abunai

1920 L Street NW Suite 120

Washington, DC 20036

Blowfish Poke & Grill

670 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Tiki Taco

2010 P St NW

Washington, DC 20036

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave SW,

Washington, DC 20024

Hawaiian restaurants in Virginia

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Has locations across Virginia!

Capital Musubi

14385 Newbrook Dr Ste 201

Chantilly, VA 20151

Lei’d Hawaiian Poke

8032 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

HawaU

9089 Liberia Ave.

Manassas, VA 20110



