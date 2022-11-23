11-year-old boy saves 2-year-old sister from Maryland apartment fire

An 11-year-old boy was slightly burned after he ran back into an apartment building to save his 2-year-old sister during a fire in Maryland.

The fire broke out in a two-story apartment around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Salisbury, MD.

Fire officials say an 11-year-old boy exited the apartment before realizing his 2-year-old sister was still inside. He went back inside and was able to rescue her from the second floor.

The boy was slightly burned while exiting the building with his sister, but the injuries were minor.

Fire officials say the lames originated from a second-floor bedroom. They say the cause was accidental and related to an "unspecified electrical event at an outlet in the bedroom."

Two of the eight units are uninhabitable as a result of the fire.