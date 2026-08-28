The Brief Fire reported Thursday as flames were showing from a third‑floor apartment. Crews assisted residents and one adult was evaluated with no injuries reported. Ten adults displaced and are being assisted by D.C. Fire and the Red Cross.



A fire in a northeast Washington apartment building left 10 residents displaced.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Benning Road. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from a third‑floor apartment in the three‑story building.

Crews assisted three residents out of the building. One adult was evaluated and refused treatment, and no injuries were reported.

Ten adults were displaced and are being assisted by D.C. Fire and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 10 displaced after DC apartment fire (DC Fire and EMS Department)