1-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in West Virginia

A West Virginia toddler is in critical condition following a drowning incident in a backyard pool in Martinsburg.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the home on Talbott Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on April 14 where it was reported that a one-year-old child had been found in the pool drowning.

The toddler was taken to the Berkeley Medical Center and detectives were called to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

The toddler is in critical condition and this investigation is ongoing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this trying time," Berkeley County Sheriff Rob Blair said.