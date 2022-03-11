1 dead after shooting at Exxon station in Southeast DC; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one victim dead at the Exxon station on Pennsylvania Ave SE on Friday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. Police say the incident took place in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE and the call came in around 2:23 p.m.

The victim is an adult male.

Police are searching for a Black male around 5'11" to 6' wearing light gray clothing with a white t-shirt. He was last seen running eastbound on Pennsylvania Ave SE towards Southern Ave SE.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.