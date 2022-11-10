Expand / Collapse search

1 person killed in double shooting in Landover

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:44PM
Landover
FOX 5 DC

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County, and one person is dead.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area.

Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male of an unknown age. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where the younger male died several hours later. 

Officers have not released any suspect information at this time. The investigation is continuing.