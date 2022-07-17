1 person dead, another hurt after off-duty officer-involved shooting at the Wharf in DC

One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting involving off-duty police officers at the Wharf in Southwest DC Saturday night, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee says two off-duty MPD officers were "enjoying the evening" in the 800 block of Wharf Street Saturday night when they noticed a person pull out a gun and begin pointing it. Chief Contee says the man was standing near a restaurant at the Wharf's pier.

After seeing the man pointing the gun, Chief Contee says one of the off-duty officers fired at least one gunshot hitting the person holding the gun. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunfire also grazed another person nearby, causing them to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Chief Contee described the person as a "witness" who may have been with the person who was holding the gun.

Police say a semi-automatic gun was recovered at the scene, and they are now investigating where the gun came from.

Investigators have not released any information about the person who had the gun, including identifying information or a motive for pointing the gun.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

"We're very lucky that no innocent residents or visitors to this area were injured as a result of this interaction," said Chief Contee. "Clearly this was a very brazen individual to display a firearm in one of our entertainment areas."

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.