Man injured in Northwest DC shooting
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800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man was injured in a Northwest, D.C. shooting Thursday evening, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 4 p.m. where they found a man unconscious.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers have not shared an update on his condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department.