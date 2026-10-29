Man injured in Northwest DC shooting

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest DC shooting

The Brief A man was shot and injured in Northwest D.C. Thursday. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest. The unconscious man was taken to a local hospital.



A man was injured in a Northwest, D.C. shooting Thursday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 4 p.m. where they found a man unconscious.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers have not shared an update on his condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.