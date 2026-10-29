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Man injured in Northwest DC shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published October 29, 2026 6:27 PM EDT
Published October 29, 2026 6:27 PM EDT
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800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest DC shooting

The Brief

    • A man was shot and injured in Northwest D.C. Thursday.
    • The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest.
    • The unconscious man was taken to a local hospital.

WASHINGTON - A man was injured in a Northwest, D.C. shooting Thursday evening, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 4 p.m. where they found a man unconscious. 

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers have not shared an update on his condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime