1 person dead, 1 severely injured after domestic incident in Fairfax County, police say

A suspect is in custody after a man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in what Fairfax County police describe as a "domestic related homicide."

READ MORE: Identity of body found in Fairfax County backyard confirmed; son charged with murder of father

Police responded to the scene in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The suspect has not been identified, nor have police indicated what might have led up to the killing.

FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

Advertisement



