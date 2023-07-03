Police say a suspect committed three carjackings, an attempted carjacking, a homicide and also killed two dogs in a crime spree that spanned multiple jurisdictions early Sunday afternoon.

Police have not identified the victim nor the suspect as of Sunday night.

"I’ve done this job for a very long time, and it’s extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life," said Prince George’s County Acting Deputy Police Chief Zachary O’Lare.

O’Lare says this started with a carjacking on Addison Road around 12:15 Sunday afternoon.

The suspect then drove that stolen vehicle to Ritchie Road and Central Avenue near FedEx Field.

O’Lare says the suspect got out of the first stolen vehicle and attempted to take another.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1 person, 2 dogs dead after DC area carjacking crime spree: police

Prince George’s County Police say that the driver tried to get away but the suspect fired at the car, killing the victim.

"I’m at a loss for words. It could have been anybody," said Mary Wilkins, a lifelong Prince George’s County resident who drove by the scene Sunday afternoon, "I’m heartbroken. This could have been me driving down the street. I live down the street that way," Wilkins added.

The suspect then stole another vehicle, according to Prince George’s County Police. That car had three dogs inside. The suspect allegedly shot and killed two of the three. The third was reported as in good condition as of Sunday afternoon.

A police chase ensued headed towards Northeast D.C.

Capitol Heights police were among the agencies giving chase.

The suspect allegedly stole yet another car at 52nd St. and Sheriff Road in Northeast.

Capitol Heights Police Chief Darryl Morgan says there was an exchange of gunfire there.



"My officer did engage with the suspect in D.C. on Sheriff Road and did engage in a gunfight with the subject, fortunately, neither parties were struck, and I’m thankful that my officer will be able to come home this evening to his family," Morgan said.

The suspect was taken into custody in D.C.

Capitol Heights and D.C. Police will both do inquiries into the officer involved shooting.

D.C. Police also expects to charge the suspect with D.C. crimes, then extradite the suspect to Prince George’s County to face those more serious charges.