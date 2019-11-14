1 killed, several injured in shooting at Southern California high school

One person was killed and several others were hurt in a shooting Thursday at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody and being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting was reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:45 a.m. local time after receiving reports of shots fired. Authorities said a female victim died from her injuries and several others were hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody and being treated at a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suspect was believed to be a student.

Aerial footage showed at least two people being taken to the hospital by paramedics on stretchers.

Two males and a female were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition, where the female later died, the hospital said. Another male patient was also taken to the hospital in good condition.

A fifth and sixth person were taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and were listed in good and fair condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem. A seventh victim was transported to Olive View-UCLA Medical Center who was not injured by gunfire and was expected to be released, hospital spokesperson Lois Ramirez said.

President Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA," the White House said in a statement, according to FOX News. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

More than 2,300 students attend Saugus High School in grades 9-12, according to the school's website.

