1 killed, 2 transported after house fire in Prince George’s County

A man is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Prince George's County.

The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Schultz Road in the Clinton area.

Firefighters removed two residents. One was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the other was transported for evaluation.

Fire investigators say the man was found inside the home and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.