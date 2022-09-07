1 killed, 2 hurt in Southeast DC shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured two others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street.

Police confirm to FOX 5 that three men were shot during the incident. All three victims were taken to area hospitals.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other three victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim who died was identified by police as Kendrick Phillips, 30, of Southeast, D.C.

Police had initially said four people were shot during the incident, but later confirmed that there were three victims in the shooting.

Investigators are searching for a black sedan in relation to the shooting. They described the car as having temporary tags and heavily tinted windows.

Police said the car was last seen driving northbound on 6th Street towards Atlantic Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

