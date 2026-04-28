1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Laurel Bowie Road

The Brief One person was killed and another was hospitalized after the crash. The two‑vehicle collision happened around 6:50 a.m. near Old Laurel Bowie Road. Investigators remain on scene working to determine what caused the crash.



One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning on Laurel‑Bowie Road in Prince George’s County.

The two‑vehicle collision happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Old Laurel Bowie Road. One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The second driver was taken to a hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Investigators remain on scene working to determine what caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.