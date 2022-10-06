1 dead, shooter barricaded inside Dearborn Hampton Inn, sources say

One person is dead, and the suspected shooter is barricaded inside the Dearborn Hampton Inn on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Police have released few details about the shooting at the hotel at 22324 Michigan Ave., but just after 2:10 p.m., Michigan State Police said the suspect was still shooting. People should avoid the "extremely dangerous" area, MSP said.

Dearborn police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene.

