1 dead, several transported after 2-alarm fire spreads to homes in Ashburn

Authorities say a woman has died after a two-alarm fire spread to several homes in Loudoun County. The Fire Marshal Office’s investigation into Tuesday morning’s fire revealed the fire started because someone improperly discarded smoking materials outside the home. It's being viewed as an accident.

Total damages to the structures, contents, and vehicles involved in this fire are estimated at $4 Million, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 42900 block of Nashua Street in Ashburn.

Officials say two residents were inside the home that was engulfed in flames and were able to self-evacuate. They were transported to the burn center with non-life threatening injuries. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports firefighters are confident that the woman who was previously unaccounted for was not at home at the time of the fire.

A total of nine adults and two children have been displaced.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the initial home to two nearby homes before being placed under control.

The investigation is continuing at this time.