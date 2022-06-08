1 dead after wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle on I-495 in Prince George's County: officials

Authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that killed a motorist on Interstate 495 in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:28 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-495 near Central Avenue / MD-214 in the Largo area.

Investigators say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when they struck a Buick SUV. Troopers investigating the crash say one of the vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision.

The driver of the Buick SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. The crash caused major delays for drivers during the morning commute.