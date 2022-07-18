1 dead, 4 hurt in crash in Kettering
KETTERING, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash Sunday night in the Kettering area of Prince George's County.
The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place. The vehicle was heading west on Kettering Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A female passenger was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police say the driver and three other passengers were hospitalized.
The crash is still under investigation.