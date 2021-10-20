1 dead, 3 seriously injured after multiple tractor-trailers involved in crash in Spotsylvania County

Authorities say a person was killed and three others were seriously injured after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers early Wednesday in Spotsylvania County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The crash was reported around 5:11 a.m. along southbound Interstate-95 near exit 118.

Police say a sedan was left the roadway, crossed all three lanes of traffic and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Investigators say the vehicle came to rest in the right lane of the interstate and was struck by two additional southbound tractor-trailers.

Advertisement

Officials say one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries. The crash caused delays in the area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.