1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in DC

Gunshots killed one man and wounded two people Thursday night after a shooting took place in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said the call came in at 10:29 p.m. for a shooting on the 4300 block of 4th Street near Galveston Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reported that they found one woman conscious and breathing, one man in the same condition, and another man unconscious. All three appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police said during a late-night press conference that the man who was unconscious has been pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects at this time, however, they are currently looking for a black vehicle that may have been involved in the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



