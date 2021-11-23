1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at auto parts store in southeast DC

One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at an AutoZone store in southeast D.C. Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a call came in at 3:28 p.m. for a shooting at the AutoZone on the 3900 block of S Capitol St SE.

Two adult males were shot. One man is dead and one man has non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD believes the suspects carjacked a silver Mercedes Benz around 3:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of Alabama Ave SE.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.