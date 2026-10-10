1 dead, 1 injured after 2 electric scooters collide in Southeast DC

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The Brief An adult male died after two electric scooters collided in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Emergency crews transported both operators to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead; the female operator was treated and released. D.C. Police Major Crash Unit investigators are actively investigating the fatal collision.



One person is dead and another was injured following a collision involving two electric scooters in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

First District officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, around 6:47 p.m.

Investigators determined that two electric scooter operators—an adult male and an adult female—collided with each other inside the intersection.

DC Fire and EMS transported both riders to a local hospital. The male operator was unconscious and not breathing at the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts. The female operator was treated for her injuries and has since been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the deceased male or the female rider. Investigators have not stated what caused the two scooters to collide or whether any speed or mechanical factors were involved.