1 dead, 1 hospitalized after I-495 crash in Prince George's County

One person died and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County.

The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash on the Capital Beltway. A vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall, according to Maryland State Police. The crash forced the closure of several lanes as the investigation continues.



Troopers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the outer loop of Interstate 495 near Route 50 after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall, according to Maryland State Police.

Emergency personnel transported two occupants by ambulance to a local hospital, where one of the victims died shortly after arrival.

The crash forced the closure of several lanes. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.