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1 dead, 1 hospitalized after I-495 crash in Prince George's County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published October 5, 2026 8:45 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:45 AM EDT

LANHAM, Md. - One person died and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County.

The Brief

    • One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash on the Capital Beltway.
    • A vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall, according to Maryland State Police.
    • The crash forced the closure of several lanes as the investigation continues.

Troopers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the outer loop of Interstate 495 near Route 50 after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall, according to Maryland State Police.

Emergency personnel transported two occupants by ambulance to a local hospital, where one of the victims died shortly after arrival.

The crash forced the closure of several lanes. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Police.

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