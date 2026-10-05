1 dead, 1 hospitalized after I-495 crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. - One person died and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County.
Troopers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the outer loop of Interstate 495 near Route 50 after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall, according to Maryland State Police.
Emergency personnel transported two occupants by ambulance to a local hospital, where one of the victims died shortly after arrival.
The crash forced the closure of several lanes. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Police.