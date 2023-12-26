1 adult killed, 1 injured in Prince George's County shooting: police

Police continue to investigate a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities arrived in the area of 5100 blk of Deal Drive in response to a shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Police also located an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.