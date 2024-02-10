Pedestrian struck by vehicle in overnight fatal collision in Howard County

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Clarksville overnight.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m., a 2024 Toyota Corolla was traveling Westbound on Route 32 when it struck a pedestrian walking on the travel portion of the roadway.

The pedestrian has been identified as an adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corolla remained at the scene.

Police say the westbound lanes of Route 32 were closed for approximately three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.