Mega Millions jackpot rises to $650M after no ticket matches winning numbers

By Landon Mion
Published 
What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $650 million after nobody matched the winning tickets in the drawing Friday night.

The winning numbers drawn for Friday night's $607 million drawing were 61, 33, 15, 37 and 55 with a Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 4X.

The next Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday when players will hope to win the estimated $650 million jackpot, which has a cash option of $308.6 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RISES TO $607M AHEAD OF FRIDAY DRAWING, MARKING EIGHTH LARGEST PRIZE IN GAME HISTORY

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $650 million jackpot is the seventh-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

