Cooking With Como: Easy meals to make after a long day at school or work!

Labor Day usually signifies the end of summer and getting back into those work and school routines. In this "Cooking With Como" episode, Erin shows you some simple meals for eating at home and for getting back to school and after a long day at work.

Watch the videos from this weekend's special below and to see all of our other Cooking With Como videos, click here or also visit YouTube!

Simple and Delicious Meals

FOX 5’s Erin Como is preparing some simple and delicious meals you can make from the comfort of your own kitchen this Labor Day holiday weekend!

Stress-free ways to prepare dinner during back-to-school season

Back to school season can be busy and hectic! Chef Ype Vo Hengst joined us with ideas to take the stress out of making dinner for the family as they head back to class!

Quick and easy Air Fryer meal ideas

Chef Lorious joined FOX 5’s Erin Como with some quick and easy air-fryer ideas to take the stress out of back-to-school dinners!