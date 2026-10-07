Virginia 2026 midterm election: Key deadlines, early voting dates, how to register

The Brief The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting in Virginia began on Sept. 18. Voters have until Oct. 23 to register to vote in this election.



We're just weeks away from the midterm elections. On the ballot in Virginia this year is one of the state's Senate seats, all 11 of Virginia's House seats and more. With so much on the line, it's important to know some deadlines that are fast approaching for you to register and be able to vote in the midterms.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in Virginia in the midterm elections.

JUMP TO: AM I REGISTERED? | HOW TO REGISTER | EARLY VOTING | VOTE BY MAIL | ELECTION DAY VOTING | ELECTION DEADLINES

The Virginia Department of Elections has an online " Citizen Portal ," where you can do things like check your voter registration, register to vote if you’re not already, find your polling place, and apply for an absentee ballot.

Virginians can check their voter registration here .

All you need is your name, birthdate, the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and your locality.

Featured article

What you can do:

Virginia voters can register online or by mail.

Virginia's online voter registration

The same "Citizen Portal" where you checked your registration status is where you can register. Follow the link here . Put in your driver’s license or state ID number and your Social Security number, then complete the next two steps to complete your application.

A PDF of the paper registration form is also available on the Virginia Department of Elections website here . You can complete that form, print it out, and either mail it to your local registrar’s office , or the Department of Elections itself.

A voter casts a ballot at a polling location inside Alexandria City High School during a primary election in Alexandria, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In-person voter registration in Virginia

If you’d rather register in person, you can do that too, in several different places. In Virginia, you can find your local voter registration office , the Virginia Department of Elections office, public libraries, armed forces recruitment offices, the DMV, and even certain government offices. The full list can be found here .

Register to vote by mail in Virginia

Again, the Citizen Portal is your best bet here. Just select the option for "Apply to Vote Absentee by Mail."

You can also fill out a paper application, which can be found online here . Then, you can send that completed form back to your local general registrar’s office, either by mail, fax or email. The state Department of Elections has a tool to help you find your local office here .

Virginia voter registration deadline

Virginia requires voters to register 11 days before a general election. That means, in order to vote in the midterms, voters must register or update their registration details by Oct. 23.

How to vote in Virginia

Local perspective:

Virginians have plenty of options to cast their ballots in the midterms, in person and by mail, early or on Election Day.

Early in-person voting is already well underway in the Commonwealth, and will continue through Oct. 31. From now until then, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. As long as you’re in line by 7, you’ll be allowed to vote.

Hours vary by county and location. In Fairfax County , for example, most locations won’t even open until Oct. 22.

You can find your early voting location here .

After you fill out your mail-in ballot, you have several options for getting them back to your local elections office. You can:

Mail it to the address listed on the ballot

Bring it to your local registrar's office

Put it in a ballot drop box

If you’re mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3), and the Registrar’s Office has to receive it by three days after Election Day (Nov. 6). If you’re delivering it to your local Registrar’s Office, you have until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Voters can find their polling location by using the Department of Elections " Citizen Portal ."

In order to vote, you must bring an acceptable form of ID. The state has a list of allowable types of ID online here .

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you’re on line by 7, you’ll be able to cast your vote.

Why you should care:

Here are the important dates to know for the midterm elections in Virginia:

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 23

Early voting period: Sept. 18–Oct. 31

Mail-in ballot application deadline: Oct. 23

Ballot return deadline: Postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3), received by the Registrar's Office by three days after Election Day (Nov. 6). If hand-delivered, the deadline is 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day: Nov. 3