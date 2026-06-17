Maryland 2026 Primary Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

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The Brief Maryland voters will choose primary winners for governor, state offices and all eight U.S. House seats ahead of November’s general election. The elections will help determine state leadership and Maryland’s representation in Washington, D.C. This guide includes key details on voting dates, locations, eligibility, registration and how to participate.



This month, Maryland residents will decide who advances from the state primary elections to the general election in November.

High-profile races for governor, state executive offices and all eight of Maryland's U.S. House seats will shape the future direction of leadership across the state and represent Maryland's voice in Washington.

Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote and more useful voting information for Maryland’s 2026 primary elections.

Who can vote in the primary?

Maryland has closed primary elections. This is a type of election where only voters who are officially registered with a political party can vote in that party’s primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Nonpartisan voters may still vote in nonpartisan contests, such as school board races, if they appear on the ballot.

Who can vote early?

Any person who is registered to vote can vote early, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. You can check your voter registration status on its website. Click here to do so.

When can I vote?

Early voting starts on June 11 and runs until June 18. Early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How can I register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (June 2) has passed. However, Maryland offers same-day registration options for the primary election, per the Board.

To register during early voting, visit any early voting center in your county of residence and provide proof of residence. To register on Election Day, visit your assigned polling place on June 23 and provide proof of residence.

Acceptable proof of residence includes:

An MVA-issued driver's license, ID card or change of address card

A utility bill, bank statement or paycheck

A government check or other official government document showing your name and address

How do I vote during early voting?

You can simply visit any designated Early Voting Center within your home county between June 11 and June 18, according to the Board. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

You can return your mail-in ballot by mail as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day, June 23, per the Board.

You can also hand-deliver your ballot to an official county drop box, a designated polling place, an Early Voting Center or your local board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Where can I vote in person?

If you choose to vote on Election Day (June 23), you must vote at your assigned polling place. You can look up your precinct on the state's online portal.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Governor Wes Moore speaks during a conversation at 92NY in New York City on June 9, 2026, highlighting his new book Courage Will Save Us. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

In Maryland, the governor and lieutenant governor run as a joint ticket. By voting for a gubernatorial candidate, you automatically vote for their running mate.

Wes Moore (D): Incumbent governor since 2023, seeking re-election. Moore is Incumbent governor since 2023, seeking re-election. Moore is campaigning on issues of affordability, public safety and education.

Eric Felber (D): Physician and medical clinic owner-operator. Felber is Physician and medical clinic owner-operator. Felber is emphasizing universal health care and raising the minimum wage.

Dan Cox (R): Former state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties. Cox has Former state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties. Cox has centered his platform on lower taxes, affordable energy and expanding homeownership.

Ed Hale (R): Businessman with backgrounds in local transit, banking and commerce. Hale has Businessman with backgrounds in local transit, banking and commerce. Hale has emphasized public safety, supporting small businesses, education and infrastructure.

Additional Republican candidates include: Carl A. Brunner Jr., L.D. Burkindine, Douglas Larcomb, John A. Myrick, Michael Oakes, Nancy Jane Taylor and Shannon Wright.

State Attorney General

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a Democratic National Committee event in Bowie, Maryland, on Nov. 7, 2022, while he was a candidate for the office he now holds. The image is from his 2022 campaign period ahead of the midterm ele Expand

Anthony G. Brown (D): Serving as Maryland Attorney General since 2023. Previously represented the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as Maryland's Lieutenant Governor.

James B. Rutledge III (R): An attorney with over 30 years of legal experience representing small businesses, health care professionals and school boards, according to his campaign website.

State Comptroller

Brooke E. Lierman (D), District 46, takes the oath of office as a new member of the House of Delegates on January 14, 2015, in Annapolis, M.D. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Brooke E. Lierman (D): Serving as Maryland Comptroller since 2023. Previously practiced civil rights law and represented Baltimore City in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Sonya Dunn (R): Small business owner and CEO of JEMH Enterprises LLC. She has previously worked as a cultural and economic liaison for the District of Columbia government, according to her campaign website.

Federal & State Legislative Seats

U.S. Representative: All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

Maryland General Assembly: All 188 seats in Maryland’s state legislature are on the ballot, including 47 state senators and 141 state delegates.

For a full, personalized list of primary election races and polling places, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.