National Mall offers visitors and residents new experiences during America 250 celebrations

The Brief National Mall offers new experiences for America’s 250th. FOX 5' Stephanie Ramirez highlights the National Mall Gateway digital platform. Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum opens Thursday.



As America’s 250th anniversary approaches, attention is turning to the National Mall, where major July 4th events will take place and new attractions are opening for visitors and residents.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez got an inside look at the new National Mall Gateway digital platform, developed with the National Park Service. The tool is designed to help visitors connect with history, navigate the Mall and explore hidden gems and untold stories across its landmarks.

Among the featured stops is the Lockkeeper’s House, the oldest built structure on the National Mall, along with America’s 250th Mallstar volunteers who will help guide guests through the celebrations.

The Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum, a new 15,000‑square‑foot facility, opens Thursday, offering visitors a look at what to expect during the anniversary events and beyond.

Find more online at NationalMall.org.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ America 250: Lincoln Memorial Undercroft Museum opens Thursday