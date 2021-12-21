Winter begins chilly and dry Tuesday with highs in the 40s

The Winter Solstice occurs just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but a winter chill will greet you when you step out this morning. Overnight temperatures dropped between 25 and 30 degrees.

Most of the day is cloudy with afternoon temperatures remaining seasonally chilly in the mid-40s. There is a chance that a few showers may graze some communities south and east of Interstate 95 later this evening but most of the rain remains offshore.

The run-up to Christmas this weekend is quiet and dry. There may be a few showers around on Christmas Eve with temperatures in the low 50s.

Temperatures will warm a bit more by Christmas. The early outlook for Christmas Day looks sunny and mild with temperatures near 60.

