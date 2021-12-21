Winter begins chilly and dry Tuesday with highs in the 40s
WASHINGTON - The Winter Solstice occurs just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but a winter chill will greet you when you step out this morning. Overnight temperatures dropped between 25 and 30 degrees.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Most of the day is cloudy with afternoon temperatures remaining seasonally chilly in the mid-40s. There is a chance that a few showers may graze some communities south and east of Interstate 95 later this evening but most of the rain remains offshore.
The run-up to Christmas this weekend is quiet and dry. There may be a few showers around on Christmas Eve with temperatures in the low 50s.
Temperatures will warm a bit more by Christmas. The early outlook for Christmas Day looks sunny and mild with temperatures near 60.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement