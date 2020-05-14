Warm temperatures, passing shower Thursday with highs in the mid-70s

After a perfect spring day yesterday, we anticipate a cloudier Thursday with a few passing showers as a warm front tries to move through the region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says you'll know when the warm front has pushed through your neighborhood because the sun should make an appearance. This may take until late afternoon for some of us and that will affect the temperature. Right now we expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the metro but it will take until mid to late afternoon to get there.

The evening and overnight hours will stay mild in the 60s. The heat is on for Friday though as we head for summerlike mid-80s!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5