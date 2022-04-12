Warm temperatures near 80 degrees Tuesday with isolated morning showers

Warm temperatures are moving into the D.C. region Tuesday bringing temperatures in the 70s -- and near 80 degrees -- to some parts of the area.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says keep a look out for some isolated showers during the morning hours to the north and west of the District.

An even milder Wednesday with temperatures in the low-80s and a passing afternoon thunderstorm.

Warm temperatures into the weekend with a cooler Easter Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5