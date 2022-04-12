Warm temperatures near 80 degrees Tuesday with isolated morning showers
WASHINGTON - Warm temperatures are moving into the D.C. region Tuesday bringing temperatures in the 70s -- and near 80 degrees -- to some parts of the area.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says keep a look out for some isolated showers during the morning hours to the north and west of the District.
An even milder Wednesday with temperatures in the low-80s and a passing afternoon thunderstorm.
Warm temperatures into the weekend with a cooler Easter Sunday.
