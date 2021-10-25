Warm highs in the 70s Monday; stormy fall evening ahead

Get ready for the return of thunderstorms Monday.

According to FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado, it will be much warmer as a warm front lurks to the far north.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy, gusty and a bit humid due to southerly flow. A strong cold front approaches will bring showers and thunderstorms in the early evening through the overnight.

We are in the SLIGHT risk category for severe storms Monday.

The rain threat continues Tuesday as low pressure develops off the coast before we clear out Wednesday.

