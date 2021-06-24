Sunny, dry and warm Thursday as springlike temperatures continue

Raise your hand if you want a do-over of Wednesday's weather! We see you -- and your wish is granted!

Thursday is a ten on a scale of one to ten with cool 50s early this morning and mostly sunny skies from start to finish!

As the humidity stays quite low, it makes outside time a very enjoyable experience especially as high temperature will be near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is significantly cooler than average for late June.

As we work our way into the weekend and next week, the heat and humidity return so soak up this springlike break while you can!

