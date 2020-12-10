Sunny, cool Thursday with highs in the 50s; weekend showers likely

It’s another chilly December morning in the low to mid-30s, but that’s not as cold as yesterday morning!

We’ve got plenty of sunshine on tap today, and we begin a warmer trend this afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 50s. With light winds, it will be turn out to be a very nice Thursday!

The sun sets tonight at 4:46 beginning the celebration of Hanukkah which will continue until December 18th.

Overnight temperatures will head for the mid-30s.

Another sunny and relatively warmer day in the upper 50s is on tap for Friday.

