Summer-like temperatures, humidity return for the weekend

What a beautiful start to the weekend! It is going to feel like fall with morning lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Saturday will be a touch warmer with highs in the low 80’s.

We keep this gorgeous weather going into the weekend, but summer makes a comeback on Sunday with aVice average temps climbing to 90 degrees.

The heat and humidity goes up on Monday with a strong southerly flow with highs in the lower 90’s.



It remains rain-free for the next several days but the heat that begins Sunday sticks around into next week.

