Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring heavy rain to DC area

Keep the rain gear handy for the next few days. The tropical air mass over the region will drop on and off downpours and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will contribute additional moisture by Wednesday and Wednesday night.



It’s not as active with showers today as it likely will be on Wednesday, but plenty of cloud cover and tropical humidity remain in place with temperatures in the mid-80s.

As the remnants of "Fred" track along and west of the Appalachians late tonight and Wednesday many areas could pick up an additional 1-2"+ of rain. The heaviest rain looks to track west of DC. Flash flooding will be the main concern.



