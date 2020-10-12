Rainy Monday as Hurricane Delta’s remnants move across DC region

Grab the umbrella! It will be a rainy Monday as remnants of Hurricane Delta move across parts of the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The steadiest and heaviest of the rain has moved off but the threat of showers will continue into the afternoon and evening.

Expect cooler temperatures in the 60s and breezy conditions for much of the day.

Advertisement

Skies clear Tuesday and the sun returns for the midweek.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5