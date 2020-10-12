Rainy Monday as Hurricane Delta’s remnants move across DC region
WASHINGTON - Grab the umbrella! It will be a rainy Monday as remnants of Hurricane Delta move across parts of the D.C. region.
The steadiest and heaviest of the rain has moved off but the threat of showers will continue into the afternoon and evening.
Expect cooler temperatures in the 60s and breezy conditions for much of the day.
Skies clear Tuesday and the sun returns for the midweek.
