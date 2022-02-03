Rain showers Thursday with highs near 60 degrees

Some morning rain and perhaps areas of fog will slow the commute just a bit today.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says showers will be off and on through the day but temperatures are going to soar into the 50s -- if not to near 60 degrees -- through the evening hours.

The rain continues overnight with mild south winds occasionally gusting to 25 mph keeping temperatures well above freezing.

Friday looks to start out with more rain but colder air is expected to gradually drop temperatures from the 40s to the freezing mark by evening. This temperature crash may happen earlier for those of you living across northern and western zones.

We will be watching temperatures closely as a changeover to freezing rain, sleet or snow is possible in these areas if the cold air moves in fast enough.

The wintry mix and rain shuts off by Friday night but be aware that as temperatures drop into the teens and low-20s we may be looking at wet spots becoming icy.

