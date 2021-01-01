Rain, freezing rain for New Year's Day across DC region

A cold and chilly New Year's Day with rain and freezing rain across parts of the D.C. region Friday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says watch out for icy conditions, particularly in the areas north and west of the city. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for some areas north and west of D.C. until late Friday. Some parts of the Cumberland area will see Ice Storm Warnings until later in the night.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s Friday. Partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s for the first Saturday of the New Year. Rain and chilly temperatures return on Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5