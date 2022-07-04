Perfect 4th of July weather for Monday's festivities; storms possible on Tuesday

Great July 4th weather is ahead on Monday!

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees. We are expecting a dry forecast for the fireworks with a temp near 80 degrees at 9 p.m.

Stormy conditions return on Tuesday. We have another threat of severe weather on Tuesday. A strong system will head our way Tuesday afternoon and could bring damaging winds and some large hail.

