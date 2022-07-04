Perfect 4th of July weather for Monday's festivities; storms possible on Tuesday
Great July 4th weather is ahead on Monday!
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees. We are expecting a dry forecast for the fireworks with a temp near 80 degrees at 9 p.m.
Stormy conditions return on Tuesday. We have another threat of severe weather on Tuesday. A strong system will head our way Tuesday afternoon and could bring damaging winds and some large hail.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates on severe weather.