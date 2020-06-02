Morning showers Tuesday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s

It's our last cool morning for a while as we expect hotter weather to arrive by Wednesday.

Clouds rolled in overnight and today won't be nearly as sunny as Monday. There may be a few light showers around in the morning mainly north of D.C. as a warm front approaches, but most of the area stays dry.

Temperatures top out in the mid to upper-70s today.

Big changes ahead for Wednesday as we will likely have our first 90 degree day of the year.

Wednesday is the beginning of a warm and humid stretch of days that looks to last for the rest of the week.

