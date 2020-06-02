Morning showers Tuesday with mild temperatures in the upper-70s
WASHINGTON - It's our last cool morning for a while as we expect hotter weather to arrive by Wednesday.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Clouds rolled in overnight and today won't be nearly as sunny as Monday. There may be a few light showers around in the morning mainly north of D.C. as a warm front approaches, but most of the area stays dry.
Advertisement
Temperatures top out in the mid to upper-70s today.
Big changes ahead for Wednesday as we will likely have our first 90 degree day of the year.
Wednesday is the beginning of a warm and humid stretch of days that looks to last for the rest of the week.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: